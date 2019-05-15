Elizabeth Anne Bethel

Elizabeth Anne Bethel, 74, of Lakeland died on April 11, 2019. A resident of Florida since 2015, she was born in Biloxi, MS to the late Mark and Juanita Bethel and moved to Indiana at the age of five. She was a 1962 graduate of Crown Point High School. She attended Purdue University and obtained her LPN in 1964 and became a Registered Nursed from Indiana University in 1989. She served as a nurse for 30 years retiring from St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN in 2003. She is survived by her sister Yvonne "Bonnie" Zacharias; sister Donna (Don) Brewer; brother Mark (Judy) Bethel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Merrillville, IN on May 18, 2019.