Service Information
McCoy Funeral Chapel
5713 Hohman Ave
Hammond, IN
46320
(219)-931-1057
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
6635 Hohman Ave
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Boyer

MUNSTER, IN - Elizabeth (Betty) Boyer age 97, of Munster, passed away April 25, 2019.

She is survived by her stepson Stuart W. (Laura) Boyer, Jr., stepson-in-law Gerald Lecy; step-grandsons Mark (Deana) Lecy and Brett (Katy) Lecy; step-granddaughter Kristin (Kenneth) Reali; six step-great-granddaughters and three step-great-grandsons. Preceded in death by her husband Stuart W. Boyer, Sr.; parents Jennie E. and Harry Joseph Peaker and step-daughter Pamela Lecy.

Funeral services will be held May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond with Pastor Mary vanWijk officiating. Entombment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends may meet with her family from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to service.

Funeral services entrusted to McCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, HAMMOND, IN.


Published in The Times on May 2, 2019
