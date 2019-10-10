Elizabeth C. Nagel

PORTAGE, IN -

Elizabeth Nagel, age 94, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth (Bryan) Pierce; grandchildren: Brennan Pierce and Dr. Brett (Hannah Smock) Pierce; dear friend, Helen Provaznik, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Vincent and Carmella Bertucci; husband, Harold Joseph Nagel and brother, Frank Bertucci. Elizabeth was a graduate of Froebel High School. She went on to attend St. Mary's school of nursing and College of St. Francis where she graduated with her Bachelor degree in Nursing. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Rittenhouse for their love and support over the years. Also, a special thank you to Providence hospice for their care in the last few weeks of Elizabeth's life. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic church (3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN). Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Our Lady of Grace from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. For information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com