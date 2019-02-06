Elizabeth "Betty" Dopkowski

FORMERLY OF SOUTH CHICAGO - Elizabeth "Betty" Dopkowski (nee Blotnicki), age 69, formerly of South Chicago, passed away February 1, 2019. Loving mother of Crystal Dopkowski, Carrie Dopkowski, Cynthia Dopkowski, Valerie (Ryan) Wesolowski, and Mary (Nathan) Santiago. Cherished grandmother of Hayle and Evan. Dearest sister of Alice Balsiger, Joyce Glazewski, and Dennis Blotnicki. Preceded in death by her parents Bruno and Anna Blotnicki; sisters: Elaine, Rose, Sharon, and Lillian; brothers: Robert, Tom, Jim, and Ray. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Betty was a former teacher's aide at St. Michael Grammar School.

Visitation Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 5:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - CEDAR LAKE, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Interment Private. Please omit flowers. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com