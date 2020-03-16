Elizabeth "Betty" Eggebrecht (nee Matalik)

DYER, IN - Elizabeth "Betty" Eggebrecht (nee Matalik), age 88, of Dyer died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Community Hospital surrounded by many of her loving family. Betty was born on May 30, 1931 to Andrew and Anna Matalik in Whiting, Indiana. She was the first child of the family born in America. She attended St. John the Baptist School and graduated from Hammond Clark High School. For many years, she worked in the insurance department at the First Bank of Whiting.

Betty's first marriage was to Rudolph Pardonek. They later divorced. Their two sons are Tom (Becky) Pardonek and Jim (Laura) Pardonek. Her second marriage was to Ervin Eggebrecht. They enjoyed many wonderful years together until Erv passed away in 2010. Betty helped Erv raise his children: Greg (Melanie) Eggebrecht, Kathy (Wally) Kakol and John (Shelia) Eggebrecht. She has two daughter-in-laws, Becky Hines and Sally Pardonek, who is deceased. Betty was proud of her many grandchildren and they will all miss her: Andy (Nikki), David (Natalie), Kati (Joe) and Sydney Pardonek, Ashley (Frank) Lenart, Michael (Amanda) and Emily Kakol, Matt (Linda) Eggebrecht, Rachel (Joe) Madjecki, Christopher, Andrew and Shannon Eggebrecht, Larry (Kristen) and Adam (Maggie) Keilman and Sara (Kevin) Potchen. She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren. Betty has two younger siblings. Mary Anne. Miskus and Ed (Adaline) Matalik. Her older brother, Andy (Rose) Matalik died in 2000.

Betty was an avid bingo player. She also enjoyed playing the slots on the casino boats. She was proud of her heritage and like to cook Slovak food.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17 at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 from 3:00 to 7:00 and at the church one hour before the service. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church: 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer. Internment at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the .in Betty's name. For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com