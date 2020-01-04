Elizabeth Fenyes (nee Chizmadia)

MUNSTER, IN - Elizabeth Fenyes (nee Chizmadia), age 99, of Munster, passed away on January 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Ernest (Late Lana) Fenyes and Alice (John) Cagney; loving grandchildren: John Cagney and Jessica Cagney; step grandchildren: Krystal (Jeff) Wattles and Kyle (Dominica) Wattles; nephews: Frank (Christina) Geller and Nick Mezei; and grandniece: Gabriella Amendolaro. She was preceded in death by her brother: Michael Csizmadia; sisters: Mary Yuha, Julia Oravetz, Irene Chizmadia, and Margaret Mezei; nephew: Laszlo Csizmadia, and niece: Rozalia Fecsku. Elizabeth was an active member of St. Thomas More Church and the church Seniors.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her loving memory to the Vitas Hospice (vitascommunityconnections.org) or to the St. Thomas More Seniors. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please visit www.burnskish.com.