Elizabeth "Betty" George (nee Lator)

HIGHLANDICHIGAN CITY, IN - Elizabeth "Betty" George (nee Lator), age 91, of Highland and Michigan, formerly of Tolleston and Hessville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Sue (Rick) Hochman of Schererville, Sharon Davey of Minden, NV and Sandra (Bob) Dinsmore of Brownsburg, IN; one son, Thomas Guido George of Munster; grandchildren, James Davey, Gwen (Mikey) Stewart, Tony (Tia) Dinsmore, Maria (Josh) Dieckmann; the love of her life, great grandchildren, Brooklyn Dinsmore, Ally Dieckmann and Julia Stewart; many nieces, nephews and dear, dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Guido "Giorgio" George; brother, William (still living, Hellen Muench) Lator; and parents, William and Julia Lator.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy Ave), Schererville, IN, with Rev. Quincy Worthington officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with the family at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00–8:00 PM.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of Hammond High School and went on to attend IUN in Northwest Indiana. She was a former member of the Tolleston Bunko Club, American Legion Auxiliary–Tolleston Post #270, PTA Past President, Italian American Woman's Club and Pi Sigma Phi Sorority, Upsilon Chapter. She was very involved in the Mother's of Twins Club, and a supporter of the Hammond Optimist Club that was dear to her husband. She enjoyed volunteering for Hospice of the Calumet, cooking and gardening at the cottage. She was a former executive administrative assistant for the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) and Medical Associates of Gary. Betty cherished her time watching sunsets at her cottage on Magician Lake, MI. She dearly loved her family and friends and will be missed for her kind and caring spirit. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com