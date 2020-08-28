Elizabeth "Betsey" Hartigan (nee Walker)

HAMMOND, IN - Elizabeth "Betsey" Hartigan (nee Walker), age 90, a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She is survived by a son David (Connie) of Boise, ID; grandchildren Tiffany and Jeffrey; sister-in-law Mary Hartigan of CA, brother-in-law Terry (Eunice) Hartigan of CA; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Wayne in 1985. In accordance with Betsey's wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no funeral.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote, Hammond, IN with the Rev. Esta Rosario, Pastor officiating. Betsey was a retired Hammond teacher with 35 years of service. She was a member of Tri Kappa, the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter CE, was a past president of the Hammond Area YMCA board of directors, and a longtime member of Woodmar United Methodist Church.

Due to COVID-19 and the safety of others, the church requires masks to be worn and to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to the church.

