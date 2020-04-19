Elizabeth J. (Ferencz) Sedey

  • "So sorry to hear of Mrs. Sedey's passing. The Sedey's were..."
    - MarySue Alvarez Flores
  • "Bette was the dearest friend anyone could ever have. She..."
    - Joan Karas Bryant
  • "My deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of your..."
    - Janet Keck (Trimmel)
  • "Sandi, I have memories of your mother always being a..."
    - Sam Cappas
  • "So sorry to hear of her passing. Talked to her at the..."
    - Susan Zuver (Trimmel)
Smits Funeral Home - Dyer
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
Elmwood Cemetery
Hammond, IN
Elizabeth J. Sedey (nee Ferencz)

CEDAR LAKE/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER AND EAST CHICAGO, IN - Elizabeth J. Sedey (nee Ferencz), age 87, of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Munster and East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Sedey. Loving mother of Sandra (late Keith) Eenigenburg and the late Thomas Sedey. Dear grandmother of Phillip and Cassy Eenigenburg, and their children Isaac, Sienna, Stella and Walter; Rev. Andrew and Annaleah Eenigenburg and their children Poppy, Olive, Fable and Andrew Jr.; Jordan and Jessica Hoekstra, and their children Cally, Will, Charles, Louis, and Baby H on the way. Elizabeth is also survived by loving family in Spain and Croatia and many longtime caring and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Julia Ferencz and her brother Louis Ferencz, Jr.

Elizabeth was an East Chicago Washington High School Alumni Association officer for many years, editor for The Anvil newspaper and a proud member of Club 7. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and thoroughly enjoyed being active and involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan and retired from Inland Steel after 32 years of service. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Elizabeth was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Thomas Moore and most recently St. Maria Goretti Church. She loved life and the many blessings God gave her.

Memorial contributions may be given to the East Chicago Washington High School Alumni Association or Hospice of the Calumet Region.

Private graveside service Monday, April 20, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery - Hammond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. We encourage you to leave a message of condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.


Published in The Times on Apr. 19, 2020
