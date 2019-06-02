Elizabeth J. "Bess" Wojciehowski

CROWN POINT, IN - Elizabeth J. "Bess" (Bessie Jean Keown) Wojciehowski, age 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Bess is survived by six children: Dorothy (Steve) Kovacik, Deborah (late William) Crawford, James (Terry) Wojciehowski, Margaret (Michael) Havens, Judith (late Michael) Lomax and Joseph Wojciehowski; 16 grandchildren: Steven (Ronda) Kovacik, Timothy (Margaret) Kovacik, Christopher (Amber) Kovacik, James (Michelle) Coan, Rebecca (Shawn) Taylor, Megan (Stephen) Behm, Jenifer (Ryan) Shadden, Jonathan (Becky) Wojciehowski, Brittany Wojciehowski, Matthew (Michelle) Havens, Mark (Tracy) Havens, Martin (Carolyne) Havens, Joshua Lomax, Shelby Lomax, Kimberly Wojciehowski and Joseph Wojciehowski; 30 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Benjamin, Kyle, Blake, Madalynn, Zachary, Cassandra, Aleesha, Nathanael, Marie, Courtney, Maxwell, Samuel, Tobias, Awa, Gideon, Fisher, Atlas, Julius, Zofia, Ridley, Scarlette, Madelyn, Miller, Grady, Griffin, Olyve, Alice, Roman, Charlotte; and five great-great grandchildren; two sister-in-laws: Theresa (late Joseph) Pondusa and Helen (late Paul) Udchitz; and was "Auntie Bess" to many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Bess was preceded in death by her husband: Edward A. Wojciehowski (May 2011); her mother: Osie (late Guerdon) Lloyd (July 1997); brother: James Keown (October 1946); daughter: Martha Wojciehowski (August 2001); and great-grandsons: Orion Behm and Remy Barbee.

Bess and Ed met when his troop train passed thru Evansville, IN. Soldiers often asked for addresses so they could write to the girls they met and so they wrote for three years. When Ed returned from the Philippines he asked Bess to marry him. On September 14, 1946 they were married at St. Casimir Church in Hammond, IN. For a time they lived in Evansville, IN. In 1950 they moved to Hammond and purchased a home on Jarnecke Avenue, where they raised their family. They were active and longtime members of St. John Bosco Church in Hammond where for many years they helped mow the lawn and maintain the flowerbeds. Bess was also a member of the Rosary Sodality and served as Treasurer. She and Ed enjoyed woodworking crafts, gardening and spending time together with their family. Bess was mainly a homemaker but worked at Dow Theory Forecasts for a time. Ed was an employee of American Maize.

After Ed's death, Bess made her home with her daughter and son-in-law Maggie and Mike Havens. For nearly six years, along with the help of Krypto, her faithful companion, she was cared for with lots of love, humor and dignity while dementia took away her memories of who she was.

We would like to thank Amy and Cassandra from Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate care our Mom.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00AM DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Winfield, IN 46307, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bess's memory to Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Ct., Crown Point, IN 46307, or a would be appreciated.

