Elizabeth K. Atkinson

VALPARAISO, IN - Elizabeth K. Atkinson, 71, of Valparaiso passed away at home with her family. She was born April 1, 1948 in Valparaiso to Ross and Doris (Ellingson) Shinaberger and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1966. Liz was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, and made her career for nearly 15 years as the receptionist for Dr. Zelaya in Valparaiso. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who was able to take special pleasure in a variety of family trips.

On August 5, 1967 she married Edward Atkinson who survives along with their daughters, Kimberly Atkinson and Cheryl (Bob) Polarek, her sister, Judy (Tom) Nelson, grandchildren, Lauren (Trevor) Jeffries, Jackson Polarek ND Leo Polarek and great-grandson, Zane Jeffries all of Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Lakeshore PAWS or Dunes Hospice.