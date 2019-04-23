Elizabeth "Betty" K. Pospychala (nee Gacsala)

Elizabeth "Betty" K. Pospychala (nee Gacsala) age 84, of Griffith, went to eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Eugene "Gene"; daughters, Pamela (Bob) Grkinich of Schererville and Jane (Daniel) Bokun of Schererville; son, James (Lesley) Pospychala of Griffith; grandchildren, Lauren (Ben McDonnell) Grkinich, Kristen Pospychala, Marc Grkinich, Brooke Pospychala, Benjamin Bokun and Lucas Pospychala; sisters-in-law, Karen (late, Alex) Gacsala and Claudia (John) Pellar. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Elizabeth Gacsala.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 3:00 PM prayer service. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 directly at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Keith M. Virus officiating. Betty will lie in state at the church at 9:30 AM until time of Mass and will be laid to rest directly after at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Betty was a 1953 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Robertsdale where she graduated with academic honors. She worked for Standard Oil for several years (where she was crowned Miss Standard Oil) and then for Inland Steel where she retired in 1994. Betty was deeply devoted to her family and cherished her husband, children and grandchildren. Singing was her passion and she loved singing in church choirs. She also enjoyed dancing. Betty will be remembered as a deeply loyal, self-sacrificing, intelligent, strong and loving wife, mother and grandmother. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com