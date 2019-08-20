Elizabeth "Beth" Kolarik (nee Nolan)

CROWN POINT, IN - Elizabeth "Beth" Kolarik (nee Nolan), age 40 of Crown Point, IN, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Survived by husband, Gene; two children: Gene and Morgan Kolarik; mother, Cathi (Dennis) Tracy; father, Michael (Thelma) Nolan; sister, Emily (James) Zahrn; niece, Leyna Zahrn; paternal grandfather, Don Nolan; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Eugene Kolarik. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Levia and Melvin Smith; and paternal grandmother, Jeri Nolan.

Elizabeth worked at Morfas Family Dentistry in Dyer. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1997. Elizabeth was a dedicated baseball and cheer mom. She was a very loving person and will be missed by all.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bet's name may be given to Crown Point athletics.

