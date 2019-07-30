Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (DeNicola) Misch

FORMERLY OF LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (DeNicola) Misch, 89, formerly of Liberty Township died peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Gary on January 31, 1930, a daughter of Antonio and Palma (Marino) DeNicola.

On September 19, 1953 she was married to Bernard F. Misch who preceded her in death March 12, 2008. The couple lived in Liberty Township all their married life.

Mrs. Misch is survived by six sons, Daniel (Cindy Murphy) of Arizona; Donald (Birda) of California; Douglas (Lisa) of Wanatah; Dennis (Carol) of Chesterton; David of Valparaiso; and Dale (Diane) of Portage; 10 grandchildren, Thomas (Stefanie), Melinda (Matthew) Guglielmetti, Nicholas, Alexandria (Austin) Ricketts, Daniel (Kaylee), Jack, Mary Kate, and Hannah Misch, and Matthew Arndt and Zachary Hartinger; and three great-grandchildren, Jodie Burns, Madelyn and Amy Misch.

Also surviving, sisters, Mary Ann Anderson of Illinois; and Dena Yuriga of Hobart; a brother, Anthony (Judy) DeNicola of Tennessee; in-laws, Marion Sheppard of Ohio; and Edward (Mary) Misch of Massachusetts.

Beside her husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Edith Graziano and in-laws Gus Graziano; Florence and Eugene Dymek; Francis Sheppard; and Robert Misch.

Mrs. Misch was graduated from Tolleston High School, Gary, Class of 1947. For many years she was employed in the accounting department of Bethlehem Steel Corp. Both before and after her BSC employment, she was employed by The Vidette Messenger as a news reporter, youth editor and rewrite for correspondents.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where for many years she sang with the Adult and Resurrection Choir, was a Eucharistic Minister, Liturgy Manager, Seniors Group Ministry, and on committees for Inviting Catholics Home and the funeral luncheon. In the past, Mrs. Misch was a hospice volunteer and a member of RSVP. She served with the Nursing Home Ministry and Mary's Rosary Makers.

She was a charter member of both the Liberty Township Volunteer Fireman's Auxiliary and the Valparaiso Toastmistress Club. Mrs. Misch was a scorekeeper for her sons' baseball league and served as a room mother. For many years she was a Den Mother and secretary for Cub Scout Pack 4, and held office in the Liberty Township Music Boosters. She was also an avid bowler for many years. Mrs. Misch sent greeting cards annually to more than 300 friends and family on the occasion of their birthdays and anniversaries from 1953 until 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 (with a visitation at 9:30 a.m.) at St. Paul Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Pawlowski officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bartholomew Funeral Home, corner of Franklin and Indiana streets in Valparaiso, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and a Rosary at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes hospice. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.