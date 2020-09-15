1/1
Elizabeth M. Melcher
1921 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Melcher

GRIFFITH, IN -

Elizabeth M. Melcher, age 99, of Griffith, passed away peacefully Friday September 11, 2020.

Born August 13, 1921, as part of the Greatest Generation, she has lived through the roaring twenties, Great Depression, Polio epidemic, World War II, and COVID-19.

Preceded in death by loving husband of 52 years Raymond W. Melcher, Grandson Mark A. Merrifield, sisters Mary (Cline) Pettit, Norma (Bill) Goins, parents Lena (nee Marchand) and Hiram Hizer, and dear friends John and Ann Hajduch.

She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Art) Merrifield, Lila Melcher, Cindy (Mike) Lax. Grandchildren (Late) Mark Merrifield, Cheryl Merrifield, Crystal (Jason) Poling, Carrie (Matt) Bunkowske, Nicole (Nate) Larrabee, Wiyan and Kayden Lax. Great-grandchildren Blake and Reece Merrifield Sharp, Levi and Luke Poling, Chaucer and Zander Larrabee, and Alvin Bunkowske. Brother Bob (Eleanor) Peterson. Dear friend Yogi Suroviak. Devoted helpers Melissa Rothchild and chosen great granddaughter Bella Cogley.

She received the coveted Ted Sailor Humanitarian Award for her strong advocacy and countless volunteer efforts for our special needs community. She served on the Board of Directors of LARC in Lansing, IL, and was a member of the Mother's Club. She was a life-long member of the Methodist Church and in her earlier years sand in the choir at Hammond Methodist Church. She worked at the election polls.

Her greatest joy in life was her family and friends. Her loving personality endured her to everyone!

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith with Rev. Ken Puent officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
