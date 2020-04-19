Elizabeth "Busia" Markiewicz

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Elizabeth "Busia" Markiewicz passed away April 17, 2020. The was born on November 20, 1923.

Busia was the strongest woman we knew. Busia's mom died when she was only five. She was in an orphanage for a year at eight years old. She had a hard life, but always chose love and kindness. Busia loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. No one expected Busia to live long once her best friend and daughter, Sheila Sikora, died in 2005. Busia decided to live for over 14 more years to love her family.

She will be greatly missed by Kristi, Neil, Kalli, and Kai Blankenship who she lived with for 13 years. Busia will be watching over her grandchildren and great grandchildren Matthew (Rahul) Sikora, Mindy (Barry), EJ, and Zack Bradford, Brian (Meghan), Penny, Tory, and Ian Markiewicz. She will never stop loving her son Edward (Julie) Markiewicz and son-in-law Vern Sikora. Jamie Koch Kallas became Busia's best friend as she lovingly cared for her over the last 18 months. Busia spent her life loving others, buying them food, and making them laugh. It feels appropriate that she died when no one could "make a fuss" over her.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to do anything to remember Busia, please donate directly to her grandson Ian's team at https://www.coloradogives.org/ElizabethMarkiewiczMemorial.

We are grateful for all the love our friends and family have shown Busia over the years. Your love always mattered to all of us.