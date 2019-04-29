Elizabeth "Betsy" Mathews

DYER, IN - Elizabeth "Betsy" A Mathews (nee Schauss), age 81, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles Mathews; children: Frank Mathews, Charles (Greta) Mathews, Nickolette Hart, William (Veronica) Mathews, and Victoria Novak; grandchildren: Kristen (Bryan) Vonasek, Andrea Leydet, Danielle Norris, Jessica (Erik) Mullner, Lauren Mathews, Lindsey Norris, and John Novak; four great grandchildren; sister Virginia Prepski; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Friends may meet with the family from 2:00 pm until the time of service.

Betsy was a graduate of Griffith High School Class of 1955. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. www.fagenmiller.com