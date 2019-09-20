Elizabeth Roumbos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Roumbos.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Roumbos

PENSACOLA, FL -

Elizabeth Roumbos, age 92 of Pensacola, FL, formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

She emigrated to the United States in 1956 and worked at Turnstyle, Venture, and Meijer as a retail clerk for many years. She was a faithful member of SS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, IN. She was always a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Elizabeth made it a point of blessing others. Her joy was in hosting many holiday dinners for relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; father, Anastasios Tasikas, mother, Alexandra Tasikas (Nuses); brothers, Nick and George Tasikas. Elizabeth is survived by two sons, James (Diane) Roumbos of Highland, Peter (Diane) Roumbos of Pensacola, FL; three grandchildren, Alison (Nick) Petralia of Crown Point IN, Elizabeth Roumbos of Pensacola, FL and Alex (Mailea) Roumbos of Manchester, CT; two great grandchildren, Dominic Petralia and Annabelle Petralia of Crown Point, IN; many loved family members, among them sister in law, Tula (Kottardis) Tasikas of Valparaiso, IN; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 21, 2019 DIRECTLY at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN beginning with the Trisagion Service at 9:30 a.m. The visitation will follow until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Theodore Poteres and Rev. George Pappas concelebrating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN. Heaven is your eternal home, Elizabeth.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with funeral arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.