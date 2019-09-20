Elizabeth Roumbos

PENSACOLA, FL -

Elizabeth Roumbos, age 92 of Pensacola, FL, formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

She emigrated to the United States in 1956 and worked at Turnstyle, Venture, and Meijer as a retail clerk for many years. She was a faithful member of SS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, IN. She was always a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Elizabeth made it a point of blessing others. Her joy was in hosting many holiday dinners for relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; father, Anastasios Tasikas, mother, Alexandra Tasikas (Nuses); brothers, Nick and George Tasikas. Elizabeth is survived by two sons, James (Diane) Roumbos of Highland, Peter (Diane) Roumbos of Pensacola, FL; three grandchildren, Alison (Nick) Petralia of Crown Point IN, Elizabeth Roumbos of Pensacola, FL and Alex (Mailea) Roumbos of Manchester, CT; two great grandchildren, Dominic Petralia and Annabelle Petralia of Crown Point, IN; many loved family members, among them sister in law, Tula (Kottardis) Tasikas of Valparaiso, IN; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 21, 2019 DIRECTLY at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN beginning with the Trisagion Service at 9:30 a.m. The visitation will follow until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Theodore Poteres and Rev. George Pappas concelebrating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN. Heaven is your eternal home, Elizabeth.

