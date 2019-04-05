Elizabeth Walters "Beth" Herren (1959 - 2019)
Elizabeth "Beth" Walters Herren

VALPARAISO, IN - Elizabeth "Beth" Walters Herren, 59 of Valparaiso, passed away on April 4, 2019 after a brief illness. Beth was born on September 24, 1959 the daughter of Don and Sharon Walters; mother of Matthew (Amanda) Herren; grandmother of Carter and Henry Herren; sister of Lillian Walters and Barb (Scott) Harris; and aunt to Berkley Harris. She was loved by many, including her fur babies, Anna, Bella and Brody.

Private services will be held later this year. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2019
