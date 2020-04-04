Ella Mae Evans (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Mae Evans.
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ella Mae Evans

PORTAGE, IN - Ella Mae Evans, age 99, of Portage, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She was born in Bontown, West Virginia on February 22, 1921 to the late James and Alta (nee Lockhart) Ramey. She retired from the Portage School System where she worked in the cafeteria.

Ella is survived her sons, Robert (Debra) Evans, Jeffrey (Pamela) Evans, Mark (Janice) Evans; grandchildren, Kyle (Melisa), Ryan (Kalina), Scott (Brittany), Sara, Matthew (Emily), Lynley, Brooke; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Maddox.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert T. Evans; nine siblings; and her parents.

A private service will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call 219-762-3013.


logo
Published in The Times on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.