Ellen Agnes Marion Engman Broadway

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Ellen Agnes Marion Engman Broadway, age 91, passed away peacefully in South Holland, IL surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She is survived by her children, Beth (Philip Rose) Broadway, Marcia (David) Leonard, Bruce (Celeste) Broadway, Donna Broadway, her grandchildren, Brendan, Vanessa, Violet, Amy, Cherie, Jerry, Jill, Meagan, Marissa, and Joseph and by 12 great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Muriel Kratz. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry, her parents, Eric and Agnes Engman, her daughter Janice, her son Eric, and her grandson Robert. Active in Redeemer Lutheran Church of South Holland for 68 years, she served on the Church Council, a member of Sarah Circle, and as the Redeemer Lutheran Church Women President for 18 years. She was the South Suburban representative to the Metropolitan ELCA Women's council. Civically engaged throughout her life, she worked for civil and education rights during the 60's and 70's, actively supporting bussing and integration in School District 151. She was an executive secretary for the Chicago YMCA and for South Holland Trust & Savings Bank (now MB Bank) throughout her career, where she served Don DeGraff for sixteen years. A staunch Democrat, she jumped party lines in her loyalty to Mr. DeGraff, working for his re-election as South Holland Mayor long after her retirement. Mrs. Broadway, an avid gardener and Earth steward, served as the village Tree Commissioner and participated in Grime Day clean-ups. The Oak trees in Riverview Park playground were given by her family and friends in honor of her 70th birthday. Widowed in 1963 at the age of 35, she worked tirelessly to support and maintain her family and to carry forward the ideals of her beloved husband to whom she remained loyal throughout her life. Friends for life (86 years) with the J-Girls, Shirley, Mary, Vi, and Eleanor, and with many others, we celebrate this great lady's life and contributions to her church community, and to the causes of the day.

Visitation, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 P.M. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.659th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral Service, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 651 E. 166th St., South Holland, IL with services conducted by Rev. Maxine Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

For further info please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.