Ellen Egener

La PORTE, IN - Ellen Egener, 76, of LaPorte, passed away on April 20, at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1943, in Hammond, IN, to James and Ellen (Griener) Clayton. On June 27, 1965, she married Steven Egener, who survives. Ellen was a homemaker for most of her life and graduated Griffith High School in 1961. She also enjoyed attending Crossroads Baptist Church in Wanatah with her husband. She also graduated from American Beauty School of Chicago.

She is survived by her children Dwayne (Ruth) Egener of Westville, Mark Egener of LaPorte, Shawna Diakis of LaPorte, and Clayton (Dawn) Egener of Michigan City. She is also survived by her sister Cindy Thrall of Hammond, step-sister Gail Singer of Glen Park, Step brother Chuck Zimmerman, step brother Kenneth Zimmerman, and seven grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at Crossroads Baptist Church, 10027 W. 1000 S. Wanatah, IN 46390. A funeral service will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Crossroads Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Moore officiating.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Crossroads Baptist Church Building Fund. To sign an online guestbook, www.newhardfuneralhome.com.