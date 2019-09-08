Ellen L. Claussen (1937 - 2019)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful Grandmother. We will love..."
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
  • "She was a dear friend. Always caring and concerned about me..."
    - Yvonne Carriedo
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
Ellen L. Claussen

HOBART, IN - Ellen L. Claussen, age 81, of Hobart passed away Wednesday September 5, 2019 in her home. She was born September 8, 1937 in Martinsburg, WV to the late Roscoe and Frances (Heflin) Myers. She retired from Bethlehem Steel where she had served eighteen years in the payroll department. She then worked for several years for the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Ellen was a veteran of the US Air Force. She was a member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Robert Claussen; four step-children, Dennis (Linda) Claussen, Matthew Claussen, Michelle (Nick) Grynovich and Jeff (Nada) Claussen; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary and Trudy in WV; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Roscoe and Terry.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday September 9, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Charles R. Strietelmeier officiating.

Online condolences may be share at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Sept. 8, 2019
