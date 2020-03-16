Ellen McGann

HOBART, IN - Ellen McGann, age 59, of Hobart passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She was born on September 26, 1960 to the late Raymond and Dorothy (nee Lopacki) Hojnacki in Hammond, Indiana. Ellen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her two sons: Eric McGann and Jason (fiancee, Kristin) Hojnacki; two grandchildren: Julie and Jonathan Hojnacki; two brothers: Mark and Michael Hojnacki; two sisters, Janet (Martin) Tabaczynski and Debbie (Glenn) Benetich and many other loving family members and friends. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Martin Hojnacki and sister, Kathy Coots and great-nephew, Logan Benetich.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ellen's memory can be made to the 5635 W. 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. A memorial service for Ellen will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Cremation will follow. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com