Ellen George Nickoloff

ST. LOUIS, MO - Ellen George Nickoloff passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. She was born February 15, 1926 in "God's country" - St. Louis, MO. She was brought up as a 1st generation Macedonian American. Her parents, Samuel and Christina George, raised three daughters Diana, Ellen and Sylvia. Ellen was a devoted St. Louis Baseball fan! Ellen met a young Macedonian friend of relatives, John E. Nickoloff during WWII and the rest is history. John and Ellen married and had three daughters, raised in NW Indiana. Kristina (Rick) Schumacher, Diana (Steve) Rogers and MaryEllen (Frank) Cardinale. Ellen was a stay-at-home mom and tried desperately to bring her daughters up as St. Louis Cardinal fans but John actually won that one-and-only challenge. Go Cubs! She is preceded in death by loving husband John, son-in-law Frank Cardinale and grandson John Nickoloff Rogers. As a NIPSCO employee, John was transferred to Plymouth, IN for 6-7 years and the family quickly made life long friends. Then the John E. Nickoloff family moved to Munster, IN. Ellen and John became active in Munster and enjoyed being a part of a close knit community. They were faithful members of Ridge United Methodist Church. Ellen also became active with the Community Hospital Auxiliary at its inception. A few years later Community Hospital became a reality and the Red Garter Shoppe was born, where she functioned as its first Coordinator. Ellen volunteered in the Red Garter Shoppe for more than 50 years. Ellen Nickoloff loved her faith, family and community. Some of her passions included PEO, tennis, bridge, golf, and her Cardinals. Most importantly she loved her family...grandchildren: Alison (Chris) Biggs, Andrew (Amy) Schumacher, John N. Rogers and Mariana Rogers (Joseph Lamping) as well as her beloved great granddaughters: Bryn Ellen, Clara Marie, Elyse Kennedy and Genevieve Grace. She has so many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, too! It will be difficult without the presence of Ellen G. Nickoloff ...Mother, Aunt, Grandma, GG and friend but she will live and thrive in each one of us that experienced her unforgettable personality!

Visitation will be at KISH FUNERAL HOME, Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 10000 Calumet Avenue Munster, IN 46321. Funeral service will be held at Ridge United Methodist Church, Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Ridge United Methodist Church 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.

