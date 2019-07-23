Ellen Paulsen

PORTAGE, IN - Ellen Paulsen, age 95, of Portage passed away Sunday July 21, 2019. She was born February 5, 1924 in Stavanger, Norway to Nils and Anna Marie Nilsen. Ellen was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted member of Hope Lutheran Church in Portage. She was a member of the Sons of Norway, attended the Bonner Senior Center and was a former driver for Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her three children, Roy Paulsen of Sun City Center, FL, Linda (Rick) Simms of Valparaiso and Daniel (Patricia) Paulsen of Portage; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, George; two brothers, Ivar and Nils; one sister, Borghild; and one granddaughter, Sarah Paulsen.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday July 25, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Rev. David H. Locklair officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in McCool Cemetery.

