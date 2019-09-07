Elmer Glade

LOWELL, IN - Elmer Glade 84, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.

He is survived by his children, children, Betty Ross, Jim (Lori) both of Crown Point, John (Joan Choledinski) of Cedar Lake, Tina Widner of Lowell; grandchildren, Josephine (Gary) Mitchell, Robyn Ross, Derrick (Lara) Glade, Breanne McDowell, Jane Graham, Myles Graham; great grandchildren, David Hodge, Jacob and April Louise Parrish, Carter Glade, Caitlin McDowell, Meadow Wise and sister, Betty Troy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; siblings, June Mitch and John P. Elmer owned Economy Well Service. He was member of Cedar Lake's Holy Name Catholic Church, F&AM Masonic Lodge, #613, Whiting, and was an Orak Shriner.

He served in the US Army Reserves and was a member of Lowell's American Legion, Post #101.

Visitation, Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m., at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral Mass, Tuesday at 12:00 p.m., directly at Holy Name 11000 W. 133rd. Burial following in Holy Name Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution s may be made to . www.sheetsfuneral.com