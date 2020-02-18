Elmer "Fudd" Homans

ST. JOHN, IN - Elmer "Fudd" Homans, age 80, of St. John, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Luana; son John (Suzanne) Homans; daughter Dawn (Frank) Follmar; grandchildren, Devin, Connor, Alexandra, and Clayton; and brother Robert (Minnie) Homans. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Jordan and brother Harold.

Funeral services will be held directly at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Avenue in Crown Point, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Fudd enjoyed nature, whether it was fishing, carving, or just sitting outside; but his true love was having his family around him. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com