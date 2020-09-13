Elmer "Joe" Shidler

HIGHLAND, IN - Elmer "Joe" Shidler, 86, of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Paula (David) Collins, Judy Oliver; beloved grandchildren: Ben Shidler, Beth Elekani, Michael (Magali) Sipos, Brittany (Kevin) Cantrell, Melissa Sipos; four dear great-grandchildren, beloved sisters: Josephine Fleming, Janet McKimmy; dear brother, Jim Shidler; beloved daughter-in-law, Patti Shidler; numerous additional loving family and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son, Bill; brother, Jerry; son-in-law, Rickey Oliver.

Visitation will be directly at First Church of the Nazarene, 9330 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN 46322, on Monday September 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana.

Joe was a member of Highland Church of the Nazarene. His greatest joy in life was to send cards of love and encouragement to others to let them know that he cared about them.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com