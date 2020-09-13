1/1
Elmer "Joe" Shidler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmer "Joe" Shidler

HIGHLAND, IN - Elmer "Joe" Shidler, 86, of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Paula (David) Collins, Judy Oliver; beloved grandchildren: Ben Shidler, Beth Elekani, Michael (Magali) Sipos, Brittany (Kevin) Cantrell, Melissa Sipos; four dear great-grandchildren, beloved sisters: Josephine Fleming, Janet McKimmy; dear brother, Jim Shidler; beloved daughter-in-law, Patti Shidler; numerous additional loving family and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son, Bill; brother, Jerry; son-in-law, Rickey Oliver.

Visitation will be directly at First Church of the Nazarene, 9330 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN 46322, on Monday September 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana.

Joe was a member of Highland Church of the Nazarene. His greatest joy in life was to send cards of love and encouragement to others to let them know that he cared about them.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved