Elmo H. May "Moe"

LOWELL/HAMMOND, IN - Elmo H. May, age 88, of Lowell, entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is survived by two sons: Carl (Dianne) May and David (Sharon) May; three grandsons: Nathan (Shoba), Adam (Jessica) and Brian (Nicole); one great granddaughter: Siena May; one sister, Rosemary Tolantas; one sister in-law, Judie May; many nieces nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Carlene T. May; parents, Harry and Helena May; two brothers: Richard May and Bill (Peggy) Somes.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bob Parnell, officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville).

Moe was born in Bloomington, IN and formerly lived in Hammond since 1937. Elmo was an Army veteran of the Korean War, he was member of American Legion Post 232 which will hold a service Friday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. He was retired from Republic Steel as a crane operator. Elmo was a devoted member of the Hoffman Street Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, head usher, vacation bible schoolteacher, member of the nominating committee and ministry of families. Moe was a loving husband, father, brother and dear friend to many. He was an avid Cub's fan but was the best fan and supporter of his grandson's sports activities.

