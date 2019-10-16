Eloy S. Ramirez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eloy S. Ramirez, age 93 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Guadalupe Ramirez (nee Garza); six children: Irma Ramirez, Nellie Mendoza, Minerva Ramirez, late Jesse Ramirez, Genaro Ramirez and Ruben Ramirez; 13 grandchildren: Tommy Jimenez, Freddie, Deanna and Jordan Mendoza, Michelle Ramirez Wilson, Neal, Melissa, Jesse, Jr., Shawn, Dolores, Christopher, Matthew and Nicky Ramirez; several great grandchildren; three nieces: Estella Tullgren, Irene Torres and Doris Creel; the family of the late Esteban Garza, Preceded in death by siblings, Anthony and Lydia Ramirez; mother in-law, Dolores Garza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Saturday morning. Pastor Pete Sanchez will say a few words at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Eloy retired from Inland Steel Company and was a U. S. Army Veteran during WWII. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.