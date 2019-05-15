Elsie "Ray" Charleston Franklin

GARY, IN - Elsie "Ray" Charleston Franklin, age 81, of Gary, IN passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Regency Rehabilitation Center in East Chicago, IN. Elsie was born to Ann White and Edward Charleston in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and moved to Gary, IN at an early age. She attended Roosevelt High School. Elsie accepted Christ at an early age as a member of St. John Baptist Church, and later on in life became a member of Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Pharis D. Evans Sr. Elsie Franklin was currently the 2nd District County Councilwomen for Lake County serving 17 years. She has held several positions in government, as well as various boards throughout Northwest Indiana.

Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by: both parents; husband Jerry Franklin, daughter Pamela Hicks; brother John Charleston, aunts, uncles and cousins. Elsie leaves to cherish fond memories and love for her beautiful children: Cherylynn, Michael, Kimberly, Kenya, Keesha, Theodore, and Dara. Godchildren Jacqui and Carmen. Sisters: Victoria, La Nita, Linda, Doris, Debbie, Lynette and LaCheryl. Brothers: John, Odell, Jeff, Mike, and Jerome: step-sisters Sylvia, Darlene, Gwen and Dorothy: Special friends: Floria, Delores, Carol, Lemuel, Nancy, and a host of nephews, nieces, friends and co-workers.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with visitation from 9:00-11:00 A.M., and funeral services beginning promptly at 11:00 A.M. at The Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN 46402. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.