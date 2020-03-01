Elsie G. Canner (nee McCrea)

WHITING, IN - Elsie G. Canner (nee McCrea) 89 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard C. Canner who passed away June 3, 2010; loving mother of Linda (Jim) Vargo, David, Tom (Cindy), Mike (Nola), Cheryl (Robert) Clark, Jeff (Alex), Greg (Sylvia), Mark (Sue Ellen) and the late Sandra Marie Canner; cherished grandmother of twenty two; adoring great grandma of eighteen; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brother Ross and four sisters, Aldena, Luella, Ruth and Dolly Madison.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020; 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00pm; parish wake service at the funeral home on Monday at 4:30pm.

Elsie Canner was born on August 30, 1930, in the home she resided in for 89 years, to Samuel and Caroline (Fauth) McCrea. A lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community, she attended George Rogers Clark School, grades K-12 and was a member of the graduating class of 1948. An active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, volunteered for "Market Day", served the Nursing Home Ministry and participated in Christ Renews His Parish. Elsie was a "Master Crafter" and a member of the "AGG" Sorority. Devoted to her family, Elsie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John School Endowment Fund, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400