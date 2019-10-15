Elsie Grunhard

MUNSTER, IN - Elsie Grunhard passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at age 93, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Elsie was born on September 25, 1926 to John and Elsie Starcevich. Elsie was married to Jack Grunhard. Jack preceded Elsie in death in 1997.

Elsie is survived by her four children, John (Jean) Grunhard, Judy (Bill) Seaquist, Jim (Karen) Grunhard and Joe. She was a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Elsie was preceded in death by her brother John and is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann Starcevich and her four nieces.

Elsie was a registered nurse at South Shore Hospital for many years. The family would like to sincerely thank, Munster Med Inn and Hospice of the Calumet Area for Elsie's wonderful care.

Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Family and Friends will meet Thursday, October 17, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. John Church (301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood IL. 60425) for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Jacek Dada officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. kishfuneralhome.net