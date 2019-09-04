Elva R. Birky

KOUTS, IN - Elva R. Birky, 94 of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born July 15, 1925 in Shipshewana, IN to Olen and Lela (Stahl) Reinhardt. Elva graduated from Kouts High School in 1943. She was a charter member of Open Door Fellowship Church, Kouts and along with her husband, served with Gideons International. Elva enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On April 29, 1944 in Kouts, Elva married Lee M. Birky who preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by her children, John (Sue) Birky, Emily (Douglas) Darr, and Jeanette Birky; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and sister, Frances Shaver. Elva was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carol Ann; and sisters, Dorothy Mast and Sharon Ketchum.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Open Door Fellowship Church, 636 S. Baums Bridge Rd., Kouts. Private graveside service will be held at Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Open Door Fellowship Church or Gideons International. Arrangements by KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS.