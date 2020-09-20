Elva Tamez

HAMMOND, IN - Elva Tamez, 91, of Hammond, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born November 16, 1928 in Texas.

Elva was an avid gardener, composer, poet and seamstress. She prided herself on her gardenias and taking care of her family. Elva also enjoyed many a fun night of penny poker and bingo with her kids while the grandkids ran around the house getting into trouble. Elva always stressed the importance of family, staying together, being there for each other and loving one another through tough times.

Elva is preceded in death by husband, Fructuoso Tamez, daughter, Elva Tamez and grandson Bobby Harms.

Elva is survived by seven children, Edward Tamez, Criselda (Norman) Camplin, Alicia (Richard) Madeka, Yolanda Tamez, David Tamez, Imelda (Patrick) O'Neill and Timothy Anthony Tamez. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Peter Tamez, Angelina (Matt) Homans, Jason Tamez, Sabrina (Kevin) Tamez, Jeremy (Mindy) Harms, Alexandra Becich, Melissa (Ryan) Tamez, Jessica (Alex) Tamez, Destiny (Jamie) Gurley, Sara Tamez and Anna Alissa Camplin. Elva is also survived by an astonishing twenty-one great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Ayla, Logan, Nathan, Rylan, Savannah, Tyler, Andrew, Brooklyn, Timothy Jr., Sabrina, Alexis, Makayla, Daxsen, Lily, Joey, Emily, Camden, Auden and Braven. Elva also had one great-great grandchild.

Although we will miss her physical presence, she will be forever with us in our hearts and souls. You will always be our sunshine.

The family will be holding private services.