Elwood "Woody" Warren Kimmell

MT. LEBANON, PA - Elwood "Woody" Warren Kimmell, 99, of Mt. Lebanon PA died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1920 to Sara (Samuelson) and John Paul Kimmell in McCool (now Portage) Indiana.

Woody was the much beloved husband of the late Nell Frances "Penny" (Pennington) Kimmell. Penny and Woody had six children: Karen Kay Topping and Kristin (Marnell) Kimmell from Indiana; his children living in Pennsylvania are Kyle (Mark) Tomer, Kevin (Donna) Kimmell, Keith (Philise) Kimmell, and the late Kirk Kimmell. Woody was the grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 18. His sister was the late Doris Jean Cripliver of Lake Station, Indiana. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Woody was a 1937 graduate of Edison High School in East Gary, IN. He attended classes at Georgia Tech while in the Army as part of the ASTP program (Army Specialized Training Program). During WWII he was involved with logistics on the east coast, and at War's end, took advantage of the GI Bill. Together with his wife and oldest daughter Kay, he went to Purdue University for his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. Fresh out of college he worked with ice cream compressors and moved quickly to the United States Steel Corporation, American Bridge Division in Gary, Chicago, New York City, and Pittsburgh. He engineered projects around the world such as bridges, double-walled submarines, the US Steel Building in Pittsburgh, and the Lincoln Center in NYC.

Woody was a jack of all trades--carpentry, gardening, tennis, bowling, reading, and theater, while also being a wickedly master bridge player. At each of their new locations, Penny and Woody became active members in the Methodist Church. As they enjoyed retirement, they participated in Elderhostel, enjoying the chance to learn and enjoy the areas around the campuses. During this time, they also cultivated new activities like bird watching, canning, and visiting museums and conservatories.

Woody spent the last 15 years without Penny who he missed every minute. He surprised us all with how adaptable he became despite this deep loss. His intellect, humor, and charm will be missed by all.

Woody's interment will be at the McCool Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief for hurricanes, tornados, disasters), the Audubon Society, the National Wildlife Association, or a charity of your choice.