Elzie Keaton, Jr.

DeMOTTE, IN - Elzie Keaton, Jr., age 58, of DeMotte, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Elzie is survived by his wife, Robin (nee Howisen); children: Dustin Keaton and Donnie (Bobbi Jo) Keaton; grandchildren: Dustin Keaton Jr., Cameron Keaton, ShiAnne Keaton and Josie Keaton; brothers-in-law: Anthony Howisen and Erik (Kristen) Howisen. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elzie Sr. and Dixie Keaton; children: Kayla Dawn Keaton and Cameron Robert Keaton; brothers: Linvel Keaton and Donnie Keaton; canine companion, Spike.

Elzie was the owner of Junior's Auto Tops & Upholstery, and a member of New Point Church in Hebron, Knox Masonic Lodge #639 and DC91 Local 460 Painters & Glaziers Union. He enjoyed doing upholstery work, wood working and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:00 PM with Pastor Paul Hetzel and Pastor Dennis Wentz officiating. A Masonic Service will be held at 3:30 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.

