Emerenciana Magana-Rojas

IN LOVING MEMORY OF EMERENCIANA MAGANA-ROJAS

February 10, 2012-

February 10, 2020

" LICHA"

Mom, God called your name 8 years ago but you left us your beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side. Now I know why you always told us to be strong. You knew that one day we would need the strength to bear your loss. We, your children think of you in every moment of our lives. Even though sometimes the pain becomes so heavy to control. Life without you seems meaningless. We miss you so much but looking forward when our time to meet you and dad comes. Missing you but never forgotten, Nuestra madre querida descansa en paz