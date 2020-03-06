Emerenciana Magana-Rojas

IN LOVING MEMORY OF EMERENCIANA MAGANA-ROJAS

"MADRE HERMOSA" "LICHA" March 6, 1938 - March 6, 2020. Missing you on your birthday, Mom, as we visit your resting place upon the special day, once more. We feel the sadness that will never go away. Forever since you've gone, life as never been the same yet, it comforts us to know that one day we'll meet again. Until that day arrives, we'll relive every memory of the happy times we shared together, you and us. For we miss you so very much and words never could convey the extent of the joy that you brought to us every day. Celebra en grande madre Hermosa con el amor de tu vida, Don Tacho. Felicidades asta el cielo madre querida.