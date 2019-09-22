Emery James Bardoczi Sr. "Jim"

HESSVILLE, IN - Emery James Bardoczi "Jim" age 96 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Emery is survived by his son, William (Margaret) Bardoczi; daughter-in-law, Ida Mae Bardoczi; four grandchildren, Laura (Ken) Dienes, James (Amanda) Bardoczi, William (Thais) and Gregory (Brittani) Bardoczi; two great grandchildren, Lily Mae and Lexie Marie Bardoczi; brothers: Bob (late Sandy) and Frank (late Audrey) Bardoczi; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bardoczi, Patricia Caston; many, nieces, nephews, friends and his four legged companion Max. He is preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 71 years, Elizabeth M. "Betty" Bardoczi on February 11, 2019; his son, Emery James Bardoczi Jr., parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Bardoczi; two brothers Stephen and Joseph; sister, Anne Tonkovich.

Emery was born in East Chicago, IN and married Betty in 1947. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He was retired from Inland Steel sheet metal department and was an Army Veteran of WWII. Jim was a member of American Legion Post 232 which will conduct a service at 6 p.m. Sunday, a former member of E.C. Moose Lodge 1256. Jim was also known as "The Candy Man". He enjoyed bowling, gardening and time with his family.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) IN 46323 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. with Rev. Charles Mosley, celebrant. Jim will lie in state Monday in church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. For additional information please contact Bocken Funeral Home 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.