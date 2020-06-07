Emil J. Garcia
Emil J. Garcia

GARY, IN - Emil J. Garcia, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Garcia; daughter: Linda Samplawski; three grand-daughters: Jamie Samplawski, Kelly Poole, Jill (Evan) Garrett; two great-grandchildren: Kristina Lombard and Lilith Kelley; sister Bonnie (Bill) Bosse and brother: Joseph Garcia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon of 53 years, and his parents Bonifacio and Ventura Garcia of Spain.

Mr. Garcia was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1955. He was a retired supervisor of US Steel, and he also owned and operated Lake County Music & Vending for many years.

Emil loved to travel with his wife Sharon, having been to Europe and extensively throughout the US. He also loved spending time with his family and the many friends he made in various organizations.

Emil was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying many fishing trips with friends to Canada. He was the Indiana Division Treasurer of the Izaak Walton League from 1999-2012, and a life member of the Porter, Glen Park and Miller Chapters. He was also a longtime member of the Elks Lodge, most recently of Highland #981, and the Griffith American Legion Post #66.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 A.M. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. James Meade officiating. At Rest: Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Izaak Walton League of America – Porter Chapter.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Rest in Peace my friend
Ed & Michelle Pramuk III
Friend
