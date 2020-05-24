Emil Knezevich
Emil Knezevich HIGHLAND, IN - Emil Knezevich, age 88, of Highland, IN, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Emil is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Knezevich (nee Blazevich); children: Michael (Barbara) Knezevich, Sandy (Jim) Berklan, Cindy (Dean) Koliboski; grandchildren: Ryan, Elayna, Matt, Nick; brother-in-law, Michael (Margaret) Blazevich; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa and Paul Knezevich; and sisters Catherine (late Michael) Karnafel, Ruby Knezevich, Mary (late Joseph) Skorupa, and Helen (late Rudolph) Vido. Emil was a graduate of Hammond Tech class of 1950. He was a US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Post 369. He retired after 32 years of service from ATT as a telephone repairman. He was a dedicated member of the Hoosier Hrvati Adult Tamburitza Orchestra and CFU Lodge 170. Emil enjoyed playing and listening to Tamburitza music and dancing kolos. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame and a member of the Notre Dame 100 Club. He was also a member of the East Chicago Goodfellows Club for a number of years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html A visitation will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN. Family requests that those attending wear face masks, and in accordance with current public restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in at a time. A limited Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN. Services conclude at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at St. John – St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN, with military honors. This celebration of life with friends and family will be posted when confirmed at www.solanpruzinfuenralhome.com

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
MAY
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
May 23, 2020
Barbara and Family,
You have my deepest sympathy.
Dorothy Piskol
Dorothy Piskol
May 21, 2020
Emil is a nice guy
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
