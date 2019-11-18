Emil P. Beeg III

VALPARAISO, IN - Emil P. Beeg III, 52, of Valparaiso, passed away on November 15, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on November 26, 1966, in Valparaiso, to Emil and Nancy (Miller) Beeg Jr. On June 21, 2003, in Valparaiso, Emil married Tracie Klumpe who survives. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #94. He is survived by his wife Tracie Beeg; children Emilia Beeg and Harrison Beeg; mother Nancy (Richard) Beeg Eldridge; and sisters Ellen (Eric) Banschbach of Indianapolis and Erica (Ted) Lenker of Millersburg; and many nieces and nephews. Emil is preceded in death by his father Emil Beeg Jr. and brother-in-arms Riley Knight.

A visitation for Emil will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, from 3:00 PM until the time of service. A funeral will be held at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Tim Knauff officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to establish a scholarship fund for Emil's children. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewfuneralhome.com