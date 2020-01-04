Emil Seneczko

VALPARAISO, IN - Emil Seneczko, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born April 3, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Peter and Anna (Polna) Seneczko. Emil was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired as a computer operator from Chicago Bridge and Iron. Emil was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso and enjoyed gardening and mushroom hunting.

Emil is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Severine (Bytnar) Seneczko along with their children, Cynthia (Tom) Roberts, Alan Seneczko, Thomas (Maureen) Seneczko, and Richard (Stacey) Seneczko; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Joseph (Arlene) Seneczko. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John (Leona) Seneczko.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the . MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.