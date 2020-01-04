Emil Seneczko (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emil Seneczko.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 Harrison Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 Harrison Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emil Seneczko

VALPARAISO, IN - Emil Seneczko, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born April 3, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Peter and Anna (Polna) Seneczko. Emil was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired as a computer operator from Chicago Bridge and Iron. Emil was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso and enjoyed gardening and mushroom hunting.

Emil is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Severine (Bytnar) Seneczko along with their children, Cynthia (Tom) Roberts, Alan Seneczko, Thomas (Maureen) Seneczko, and Richard (Stacey) Seneczko; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Joseph (Arlene) Seneczko. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John (Leona) Seneczko.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the . MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.
Published in The Times on Jan. 4, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.