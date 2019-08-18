Emilie A. Krysinski

VALPARAISO, IN - Emilie A. Krysinski, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Avalon Springs Health Campus. She was born March 1, 1944 in Gary to John and Elisa "Betty" (nee Garcia) Harris. Emilie graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1962 and made her career as Division Manager with the Chicago Tribune Circulation Department in Valparaiso. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Emilie had a great affection for animals, enjoyed working outside in her garden, and doting on her beloved grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her bubbly and gregarious personality, her good sense of humor, and her loud, contagious laugh. Emilie had a robust work ethic and boundless energy to complete her tasks. Throughout her medical treatments, Emilie remained strong and showed her family how resilient she truly was. Emilie will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

On September 18, 1965 at St. Marks Church in Gary, Emilie married Frank A. Krysinski, who survives; along with their children: Matthew (Andrea Bock-Koizumi) Krysinski, and Traci Anne (Donald) Lambert, both of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Remi Masao Krysinski, and Jillian Kate Lambert; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Emilie's name to Avalon Springs Health Campus of Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.