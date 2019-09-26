Emilie K. Sumara (nee Saric)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Emilie K. Sumara (nee Saric), 94, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, September 21, 2019. She is survived by her sister Natalie Saric Pace; children: Katherine (Jim) Curry, Marie Sumara, Dr. Gregory Saric, Natalie Janiec Sumara and Caroline Sumara; five grandchildren: Charles, Jimmy, Lisa, Joe Curry, and Jonathan Janiec; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Stojan and Katherine Saric, husband Frank Sumara and sister Connie Racich.

Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Burdan Funeral Home, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. Funeral services and Internment Saturday, September 28, 2019 - Noon at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 West 133rd St., Cedar Lake followed by gathering at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 6629 W 133rd Ave, Cedar Lake.

Emilie was owner of Melody Hill Resort in Cedar Lake, since 1954. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Polish National Alliance, Woodmen Life, American Legion Auxiliary Post #369, VFW Auxiliary Post #717, Amvets Auxiliary Post #15 and Charter member of the C.L. Historical Association. Emilie was a wonderful mother, sister, wife and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.