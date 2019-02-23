Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Valasina.

Emily Valasina

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Emily Valasina of Merrillville passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born October 25, 1921. Emily grew up in Gary, IN, graduated from Froebel High School, and married John Valasina in 1942. Emily was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family. She was an avid reader, loved to work crossword puzzles and her word game books, which she was very good at. In her younger years she loved going on walks. Emily was a longstanding member of St. Casimir Parish in Gary, where she attended grade school, then Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, after 47 years of marriage, her parents, Walter and Antonia Waxner, her beloved sister and best friend, Veronica Massa, and her brothers, Tony and Bill Waxner. Emily is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Jim) Lynch; her son, Jim Valasina, who took such good care of her for the last few years of her life; grandsons: Brian (Kathy) Lynch and Michael Lynch; great-grandsons, Nathaniel and Isaiah; great-granddaughter, Grace Lynch; beloved sister-in-law, Helen Lowry; several nieces and nephews, particularly Jay (Pat) Massa and John (Kathy) Massa; and several great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; and her special and devoted friend, Barbara Grothaus.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:30 am. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 am. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

