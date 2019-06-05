Emma M. McCoy

MUNSTER, IN - Emma M. McCoy, age 88 of Munster, IN passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Louis (late Beverly) Carbonare; nieces and nephews: Debbie (Bob) Sanders, Becky (Eric) Baskin, Kim Trikich, Lou (Christine) Carbonare, Greg (Doreen) Mahoney, Jeff (Kim) Medwetz and David DalleCarbonare. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McCoy; sisters: Esther Mahoney, Rosie Medwetz and Agnes Pollack.

Emma was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where she was active in BINGO and card playing with other parishioners. She was avid viewer of professional basketball (Bulls) and hockey (Black Hawks). Emma and Richard loved to travel together and were deeply rooted in the south.

A Memorial Committal and Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net