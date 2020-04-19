Emma Nunez Vargas

PORTAGE, IN - Emma Nunez Vargas passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on March 27, 1928 to Arcadio Nunez and Virginia Higareda Nunez.

She enjoyed singing on the radio with aspirations of a music career when she met her love, Robert Vargas, they married on April 9, 1949. She was beloved by him for 57 years. They created a happy family life together. Her focus was raising her seven children in an environment of love. She enjoyed nurturing her 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren and was very active in their lives, she was blessed to receive a great, great granddaughter. Her love continues to inspire her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Vargas and her eldest daughter Virginia Walker and son in law Larry Walker, also preceding was her companion of 10 years Terry Whitten deceased in 2019. Emma is survived by her children, Stella (Andre) Vargas Raper, Robert (Kitty) Vargas Jr., Carl (Kay) Vargas, Irma (Steve) Vargas Smith, Michael Vargas and Edward (Christine) Vargas.

She was a past member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Society and Nativity of Our Savior Church. She will always live in our hearts, memories of her are our dearest treasure.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN.

Many thanks to the staff at the Alzheimer's Care Unit at the Golden Living Care Center in Portage for the love and care they provided. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.